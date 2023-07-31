Kadpoly alumni laud appointment of ex-Daily Trust DGE, others as spokesmen

The Kaduna Polytechnic Mass Communication Alumni Association (KAMASSCAA) has lauded the appointments of Daily Trust’s Deputy...

The Kaduna Polytechnic Mass Communication Alumni Association (KAMASSCAA) has lauded the appointments of Daily Trust’s Deputy General Editor, Ismail Mudashir, as Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President.

Comrade Sharifudeen Ibrahim Muhammad, Coordinator of KAMASSCAA, in a statement on Sunday, said that the appointment didn’t come as a surprise to the alumni due to his track record in the journalism profession.

He listed other appointees to include Malam Musa Abdullahi Krishi, SA on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives; Samuel Aruwan – Mayor/Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA), Kaduna; Malam Nura Adamu (Mada), SA on Broadcast to the Speaker, House of Representatives; and Jacob Onjenwu Dickson, media aide to SWAN president.

