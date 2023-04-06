Naira swap policy wiped out Buhari’s achievements – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, says the naira redesign policy has wiped out the major part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements, adding that the president…

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, says the naira redesign policy has wiped out the major part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements, adding that the president is leaving the office on a sour note.

He said the policy had impoverished Nigerians and dented the legacies that Buhari’s government hoped to leave behind.

The Nobel laureate spoke on Wednesday during an interview with Arise TV on its Morning Show.

He applauded some state governors who challenged the federal government’s policy at the court, describing it as true federalism in action.

Soyinka said, “Well, I don’t think we need to even waste much intellectual energy to assess Buhari’s tenure because he’s living on a very sour note.

“I’m referring to the policy, which, overnight, impoverished millions and millions of Nigerians. If he was hoping to go out on a high note, I’m sorry, he will find himself disappointed that the single action has really wiped out the major part of his achievements.”

He warned Nigerians to be wary of fake news, just as he denied some posts attributed to him on social media. Soyinka announced a reward of $1,000 to whoever would help him track the authors of those fake posts, being attributed to him.