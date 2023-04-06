Troops raid Sambisa, kill 18 Boko Haram members

The Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have raided enclaves of Boko Haram in the fringes of Sambisa Forest in the Bama Local Government Area of…

The Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have raided enclaves of Boko Haram in the fringes of Sambisa Forest in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, killing at least 18 fighters.

Our correspondent learnt that the troops got credible intelligence from the newly established camp where the insurgents coordinated operations in the Sheutari and Mutari general area.

It was gathered that the troops of 21 Task Force Brigade Bama in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF) on Tuesday conducted precise clearance into the Garin Ba’aba enclave which led to the elimination of nearly a score of insurgents.

“Our troops dislodge and killed many insurgents, their camp was completely outrun by gallant troops and Civilian JFT in Samabisa Forest,” a security source said.

Corroborating the account, Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, quoted a military source that the troops successfully overran the terrorists.

“During the operation, the gallant troops neutralized 18 terrorists,” he said, adding that property and makeshift tents belonging to the terrorists were destroyed.

Recall that hundreds of insurgents have been killed at Sheutari and Mutari general area recently due to infighting between the two warring outlawed groups.