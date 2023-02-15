Naira Protest: Two banks burnt in Delta – Police

From Idris Umar Momoh The Delta State Police Command has said at least two banks were burnt in the violent protest that broke out in…

The Delta State Police Command has said at least two banks were burnt in the violent protest that broke out in the state over naira scarcity.

Daily Trust had reported how protesters took to the streets over the inability to access cash.

Commenting n the protests, image maker of the police in Delta, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed that no fewer than nine persons were arrested in connection with the setting ablaze of two commercial banks in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle.

According to him, “In Udu Local Government Area some unguided youths/miscreants in the name of protest have set two banks and two vehicles ablaze in Udu Local Government Area.

“We have arrested nine suspects so far. Some persons will still call this protest,” he said.