‘Two’ killed, ‘many’ abducted as gunmen attack FCT  

By Adam Umar

Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked Munu, a community under Abaji area council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing two residents and abducting many others.

A source who lives in the community told Daily Trust that the gunmen sneaked into the community around 11 pm.

The resident, who spoke to our reporter on Wednesday morning, said a provision shop as well as a drink joint were also looted by the gunmen during the operation that lasted in about an hour.

“Some mobile policemen deployed to our neighbouring community of Rubochi, where a Federal Government College is located visited us about 30 minutes after the operation and they promised to come back for fact finding,” the source added.

The FCT police command spokesperson, DSP Josephine  Adeh, was yet to respond to our correspondent’s enquiry on the incident as at the time of filing this report.

 

