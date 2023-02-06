Naira crisis: Reps may reconvene before elections – Gbajabiamila

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says the House of Representatives will reconvene before the general elections if the hardship being faced by Nigerians over the new redesigned…

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says the House of Representatives will reconvene before the general elections if the hardship being faced by Nigerians over the new redesigned Naira persists.

Gbajabiamila, according to a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, said this yesterday at a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos.

He said the House would continue to monitor the Central Bank of Nigeria’s implementation of the policy.

He said: “The House of Representatives intervened on several occasions. We summoned the CBN governor the first time and again, but he refused to answer, because we had many hard questions for him.

“It was until I issued the threat of warrant of arrest before he came, and I would’ve signed that warrant; it would’ve been the first time in the history of National Assembly that a CBN governor would be arrested. I would’ve done it.

“Many have argued on the independence of CBN, the autonomy of CBN. That does not make CBN above the law. The constitution gives the House the power to issue an arrest warrant against anyone, we can summon anybody, and that was exactly what the House was going to do until the CBN governor came.

“So, we’re watching, and we’re monitoring very closely. If need be, we will reconvene the House, even though we’ve all been away for our elections. I will call the House back if need be”.