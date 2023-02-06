Finance minister advocates investment in girl-child

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said investing in the girl-child will aid Nigeria’s economic growth and development. She stated…

She stated this in Abuja at the weekend during the Girl-Child Summit, with the theme ‘Nurturing Our Women, Nigeria’s Own Wealth’.

“Investing in girls and women is not only a moral obligation, but also a smart investment. Studies have shown that when girls and women are empowered, they drive economic growth and development, contributing to a better future for all.

“That is why I am proud to stand here today as a female leader, advocating for the rights of girls and women across Nigeria. I believe that by investing in their health, education and development, we are not only improving their lives, but also laying the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous future for our country as a whole,” she said.

She said her ministry was at the forefront of efforts to help Nigeria navigate global economic challenges and secure the resources necessary to invest in women and girls.

“One of the critical areas of investment must be in the education and development of our women and girls. “Education is a fundamental human right, and it is essential for breaking the cycle of poverty and promoting gender equality,” she stated.