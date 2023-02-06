Oba of Benin sacks monarch

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has sacked Mr Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen as the Enogie of Egbaen Siluko in Ovia North East LGA of…

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has sacked Mr Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen as the Enogie of Egbaen Siluko in Ovia North East LGA of Edo State.

Ogiegbaen’s sack came after he was removed as chief coordinator to the palace on Enigie matters in January, 2023, over alleged rebellion, dereliction of duty and uprising in the Enigie fold in Benin Kingdom.

Oba Ewuare also announced the appointment of Capt Uwadiae Ohonbamumwen (Rtd) as the Odionwere of Egbaen Siluko.

Earlier in his address to the Benin throne, Ohonbamumwen, former Ozukpogieva (second most senior elder in Egbaen Siluko), distanced himself from the atrocities levelled against Ogiegbaen, who he said bluntly refused to honour several entreaties made to him to retrace his steps.

He lamented that several appeals by elders of the dukedom to Ogiegbaen fell on deaf ears after the latter led some dissident dukes to petition the Edo State Government, requesting for the constitution of traditional councils for Edo South LGAs in a bid to balkanise the Benin Kingdom,

He appealed to the oba to appoint an administrative head in Egbaen Siluko, which he said had been due for the past five years, to save the area from lawlessness.

Meanwhile, the Benin monarch also appointed Mr Aimuamwosa Oyemwense Agidi as the Odionwere of Obazuwa Dukedom in Ovia North East LGA ahead of the installation of the next Enogie in Obazuwa.

Oba Ewuare II proclaimed Aimuamwosa as the Odionwere of Obazuwa after reconciling elders in the area.

The Odionwere promised to unite his people and ensure development in the area.

Daily Trust reports that no date has been fixed for the installation ceremonies that would be preceded by traditional rites.