NAHCO to invest billions in equipment

The Nigerian aviation handling company (nahco aviance) has said it is injecting fresh billions into equipment purchases.

The chairman of the company, Dr Seinde Fadeni, who spoke during the hand-over ceremony of 21 new vehicles recently purchased for staff, promised that the ground support equipment would be delivered in a few months’ time.

“The scale of the GSE the company is purchasing is so massive that what you have here in terms of these operations vehicles is very small by comparison.”

He noted that the company’s officials have left no stone unturned in sourcing the right equipment from the right sources even in the face of excruciating forex challenges.

Although NAHCO’s equipment purchase is 95% dollar-based, the chairman said the company is committed to providing workers with the right tools so as to continue to deliver excellent service.

“We shall at all times be ready to provide the workforce with the right equipment to deliver exceptional service to our clients,” the chairman added.

The Group Executive Director, International Business and Corporate Service, Dr Sola Obabori implored the staff to put the vehicles to good use.

