Countering crimes: Ribadu, IGP, EFCC chair, others to speak at symposium

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, have been drafted to speak at an international symposium on countering organised crimes in Africa.

Other stakeholders drafted from the law enforcement agencies include the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase.

The two-day symposium billed to hold October 24 and 25 has its theme as “Building resilient institutions to counter emerging threats”.

It would also feature the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (retd.), among other stakeholders in the security sector.

Marwa, according to a public notice made available to Daily Trust on Wednesday by the organiser of the event, is expected to x-ray issues surrounding drug crimes in the African continent.

The organiser, Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch, also disclosed that the symposium would cover terrorism, arms trafficking, maritime crimes, human trafficking, cybercrime, financial crimes environmental crimes and auto theft.

The programme which is supported by the MacArthur Foundation, has Daily Trust, INTERPOL, CJID, ONSA, Ministry of Interior, EFCC, Analytics for a Better World, AANI, Rule of Law Empowerment Initiatives, and ANEEJ as its partners.

The organisers further explained that different agencies like CBN, NAFDAC and some academia including Civil Society Organisations were co-opted to be at the panel of discussion.

