NAFDAC engages Yobe health workers on tackling malnutrition

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in collaboration with Yobe State Ministry of Health has engaged health workers on ways…

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in collaboration with Yobe State Ministry of Health has engaged health workers on ways to tackle malnutrition in children across the state.

Mrs. Rahila Maishanu, the Desk Officer of NAFDAC, disclosed this on Tuesday at the inauguration of three days capacity building and monitoring training for Yobe State Multi-Sectoral Technical Committee, in Damaturu.

She said the move would improve breastfeeding outcomes in compliance with the International Code of Marketing of Breast milk Substitutes (BMS).

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...