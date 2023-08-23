Amusan smashes Heat 5 to reach semi-finals in Budapest

The gloom over Team Nigeria’s participation at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, was lifted yesterday after reigning Women’s 100m hurdles champion, Tobi…

The gloom over Team Nigeria’s participation at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, was lifted yesterday after reigning Women’s 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, sizzled in Heat 5 to qualify for semi-finals.

It will be recalled that the poster-girl of Nigerian athletics only got the green light to compete in the championships last week after being cleared over an alleged breaking of the dope-testing whereabouts rule.

Although there were fears in some quarters that an already traumatised Amusan might fail to replicate the form that shot her to global prominence in Oregon in 2022, she was able to surmount the first hurdle in Budapest in style.

She was one of the eight that competed in Heat 5 of the 100m hurdles. Others in the race were Maayke Tjin-a-lim of The Netherlands in Lane 2, Jamaica’s Megan Tapper in Lane 3, Australia’s Michele Jenneke in Lane 5, Japan’s Yumi Tanaka in Lane 6, Cyprus Natalia Chrostofi in Lane 7, Liberia’s Ebony Morisson in Lane 8 and Slovenia’s Nika Glojnaričin Lane 9.

Amusan finished first with a time of 12.48 seconds to place third on the overall list of those who have qualified for the semi-finals.

While the Nigerian came first in Heat 5, Jamaica’s Megan Tapper finished in second place with a time of 12.51 seconds just as Michelle Jenneke of Australia qualified in third place with a time of 12.71 seconds.

The 45 hurdlers were split into five groups of nine athletes each with the first four plus the next four fastest qualifying for the semi-finals.

Based on the time recorded in each of the five Heats, Kendra Harrison of the USA ranked as the overall best as she won Heat 3 in a time of 12.24 seconds, Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas also in Heat 3 ranked as the second best with 12.44 seconds while the reigning champion, Amusan of Nigeria ranked third with her time of 12.48 seconds.

Even as 12.48 seconds is a far cry from the 12.06 seconds that fetched her the World title at last year’s World Athletics Championship in Oregon, expectations are high that she will lower her time when she takes to the track again in the semi-finals.

