N9.6bn: Emefiele’s arraignment stalled, adjourned to Aug 23

The arraignment of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was stalled due to ill-health of one of the staff of the apex bank.

Emefiele was charged on a 20-count of alleged procurement fraud and conferring of corrupt advantages on himself before an FCT High Court alongside Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff member of the CBN and her company, April 16 Investment Ltd.

At the hearing on Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Abubakar Mohammed, informed the court that Yaro took ill in the morning and would be unavailable for the arraignment.

Counsel to Emefiele, Alabi Ajayi Esq, did not object to the application.

Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the case to August 23 to enable the prosecution produce the second defendant.

