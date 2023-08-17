Bandits have sacked our farmers – Niger gov

Niger State Governor Umar Muhammed Bago has said that farmers in the state have abandoned their farms owing to activities of bandits and other criminals.…

Niger State Governor Umar Muhammed Bago has said that farmers in the state have abandoned their farms owing to activities of bandits and other criminals.

He said this when the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, visited on Tuesday, according to a statement yesterday by the NSCDC’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi.

“Niger State is being referred to as food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country which is also suitable for agriculture and being made use by the government and large percentage of the people.

“But the growing security concern meant that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal elements,” he lamented.

The governor also decried activities of illegal miners in the state.

Audi promised to further enhance the working relationship of the NSCDC and other security agencies to rid the state of the criminal elements.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...