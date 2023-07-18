BREAKING: Fuel queues resurface in Abuja over hike in pump price

Fuel queues have resurfaced in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol. Daily Trust had reported…

Fuel queues have resurfaced in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol.

Daily Trust had reported that fuel which sold for N537 per litre in the nation’s capital as of last night was reviewed upward to N617 in some parts of Abuja on Tuesday morning.

However, this triggered panic buying as motorists raced to filling stations across the city.

At AA Rano Filing Station in Utako, there are vehicles on a long stretch within and outside the facility.

Our correspondents visited several filling stations in the city centre where queues have extended to the road, compounding traffic woe.

Details later…

