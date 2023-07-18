BREAKING: Fuel price climbs to N617 per litre

The price of Petrol has increased to about N617 per litre, Daily Trust can confirm. A visit to an NNPC filling station in the Central…

The price of Petrol has increased to about N617 per litre, Daily Trust can confirm.

A visit to an NNPC filling station in the Central area of Abuja by this reporter confirmed that the fuel price has now been adjusted from N539 to N617 per litre.

Another Customer who confirmed this development to Daily Trust simply said “It is true, I just bought at N617 per liter,”

The immediate reason could not be ascertained but it is not unconnected to the recent projections by oil marketers that fuel price will hit N700 per litre soon.

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA) is yet to comment to Daily Trust enquiry as at the time of filling this report.

Details later…..

