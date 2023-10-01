N1m prize up for grab at PH poetry festival

Winner of the Kudo Eresia-Eke Poetry Prize (K.E.E.P) instituted by the More Life Poetry will go home with a prize of N1 million at…

Winner of the Kudo Eresia-Eke Poetry Prize (K.E.E.P) instituted by the More Life Poetry will go home with a prize of N1 million at the poetry festival holding in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The prize was instituted by the organizers of the festival in honour of the father of performance poetry in Nigeria.

A statement by Ken-Adele Marvellous Oruchi, Founder, More Life Poetry and the organizer of the event, said that Rivers State would be agog with hosting the world in early November this year.

The festival, which would hold between Nov 3 and 5, would feature the who is who in spoken word poetry in Nigeria, including Kudo Eresia-Eke, Sage Hassan, Dike Chukwumerije, Umar Abubakar, Alhanislam and numerous other national stars in performance poetry.

Key element of the festival according to them would be the performance poetry competition amongst the best performance poets in the country for the newly inaugurated Kudo Eresia-Eke Poetry Prize.

It may be recalled that Eresia-Eke blazed the trail of performance poetry in Nigeria in the late 90s with a raft of albums which featured hit poems like “I Choose”, “Easy to Understand”, “Life”, “Staircase” and numerous others.

The festival would also feature workshops, master classes, book readings, author sessions, performance poetry videos, exhibitions, poetry awards and much more.

