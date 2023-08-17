My son going blind, father cries out

An 11-year-old boy, Abubakar Bello, might soon go blind if not operated upon as soon as possible, his father, Bello Muhammad, has cried out. The…

An 11-year-old boy, Abubakar Bello, might soon go blind if not operated upon as soon as possible, his father, Bello Muhammad, has cried out.

The father of the boy said an eye disease was discovered in the boy when he was five months old at the ECWA hospital, Jos Plateau State explaining that the two eyes were later affected but he was able to raise some money at that time for an operation in one of the eyes.

He said after paying N130,000 for the first surgery, he was asked to raise another sum of N150,000 for the surgery of the second eye but couldn’t raise it till date, explaining that the boy who is now 11 was in a sorry condition.

