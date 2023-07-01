My opponent would’ve harassed me out of Edo if I lost election – Oshiomhole

Lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, has said his opponent would have harassed him out of Edo North if he had lost…

Lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, has said his opponent would have harassed him out of Edo North if he had lost the National Assembly election held on Saturday, February 25.

Sen. Oshiomhole said this at his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo State during the post inauguration/thank you party held in his honour by friends and well wishers.

He said the people of Edo North wanted him to repeat what he did for the state as governor and that was why he was elected, adding that he would ensure that the district and the state get the benefit dividends of democracy from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led President Bola Tinubu administration.

“I don’t know what would have happened if you had voted against me. My blood pressure would have shot up and that is if I’m still alive”

“The jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones and harassed me out, but you said no. I thank Afemai people for that.

“There were sitting governors who contested for the senate across the country and many of them lost, I left office seven years ago and my people still honoured me with victory, how can I thank you enough?”

While thanking the people for overwhelming voting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the elections, he assured that President Tinubu will “change the face of Nigeria” and as president will make Edo State better.

“During the campaign, I told you if you want to give me one vote give it to Tinubu, I said to you it was better he won as a president even if I lost as senator than for me to win as senator and he loses as president, in the end I’m very proud to say and to repeat today here and now that in each of these six local governments, every ward Bola Tinubu won, every ward Adams Oshiomhole won”.

“Today, I can say I will proudly carry the results of Afemai people and I will say Mr. President this is my certificate, my people voted for you”.

Oshiomhole commended Hon. Dennis Idahosa and Hon. Billy Osawaru who were at the event for delivering their respective constituencies to Tinubu.

“Take this message home that I will represent Edo North but I have Obligation to Edo State and Tinubu is interest in Edo state.”

