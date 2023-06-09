My dad richer than yours, Naira Marley’s daughter tells peers

One of the twin daughters of Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka ‘Naira Marley’, has boasted about her father’s wealth. In a video which has…

One of the twin daughters of Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka ‘Naira Marley’, has boasted about her father’s wealth.

In a video which has now gone viral, the eight-year-old said the singer was wealthier than the fathers of her peers.

With a British accent, the Marlian boss’ daughter cautioned her audience not to become unduly ecstatic when their fathers make money because it would never surpass the wealth of hers.

“My dad is richer than any of your dads. So watch out because my dad is richer than any of your dads. So don’t be too excited. I bet the first time your dad had £100, you were very excited. Don’t be too excited. My dad has more money,” she said.

Naira Marley, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, has made a name for himself in the music industry as one of the most successful artists in Nigeria.

The singer has been in the music industry since 2014.

He has one of Nigeria’s most controversial fan bases, known as Marlians, where he refers to himself as the president.

