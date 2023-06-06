Davido absent in my daughter’s life, says first Baby Mama

Sophia Momodu, first baby mama of ace Afrobeats singer, songwriter and record label owner, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has alleged the singer’s absent…

In a chat with some of her fans on Snapchat, she shared details of how parenting their daughter, Imade, is going, changing the belief that the singer is an amazing father.

She made it clear that she had been playing the role of father and mother to their daughter.

“Our elders say the truth is bitter. I haven’t even started,” she said when asked to write with caution as her comments might be misinterpreted.

Despite being married to Chioma, Davido has quite a number of baby mamas; Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child, Imade, Amanda who is the mother of Hailey and Larissa London, the mother of his son, Dawson.

Meanwhile, sophia was recently subject of social media criticism after sharing a video of Imade, enjoying a swim.

The video, which shows Imade having fun with a friend in a swimming pool, stirred reactions from netizens who expressed concern over the child’s safety.

The concerns stem from a tragic incident last year when Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, drowned in a pool.

