Mutfwang clears Plateau teachers’ salary arrears

    By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Plateau State governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has cleared all outstanding salary arrears owed both primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

This was disclosed by the acting executive secretary of the state Universal Basic Education Board.

In a statement by the head, Public Relations Office, State Universal Basic Education, Richard Nanpon Jonah, the acting executive chairman said none of the LGAs owes teachers in the state.

“While we are committed to the well-being of our teachers, we will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who seeks to undermine the vision of His Excellency, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, for the educational development of Plateau State,” he said.

He urged teachers and unions to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve any disputes that may arise, rather than resorting to disruptive strike actions.

 

