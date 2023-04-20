Muslim women group builds mosque in Nasarawa community

The Sisters of Jannah, a women Islamic group, has built a mosque at Aso C, Anguwan Muazu, in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.…

The Sisters of Jannah, a women Islamic group, has built a mosque at Aso C, Anguwan Muazu, in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Speaking yesterday at the official handing over ceremony of the mosque to the community, the national coordinator of the group, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, said it was built for N8.5m.

“The significance of this project extends far beyond the physical restoration of the architectural structure of the mosque. Where they were praying before was not befitting.

“The work of building the mosque is wonderfully symbolic, it is that the outcome of efforts to build the mosque was to improve the quality of lives of the Muslims who reside in this community.

“For years, we’ve made attempts to complete this mosque, but none was successful due to financial constraints. “As a result, we unveiled the 1k Masjid challenge on June 14th, 2022, and by the mercy of Allah and the generosity of everyone, we were able to raise the sum of N6,737,549 by the 22nd of the same month,” Aliyu said.