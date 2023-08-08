MTV reveals nominations for 2023 Video Music Awards

The nomination for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards has been released by the event’s organisers. The nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards…

The nomination for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards has been released by the event’s organisers. The nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as the entire list of Artist of the Year contenders comprised only women for the first time ever as megastar Taylor Swift leads the pack.

The 33-year-old pop megastar will be battling it out with Beyoncé, Doja Cat, KAROL G, Nicki Minaj, and Shakira for the highly-coveted Moonperson in perhaps the most contentious category of the night.

It is shaping up to be a massive night for the star as she is up for a total of eight awards on the night.

In addition to Artist of the Year, Taylor’s iconic track Anti-Hero is also up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects, DailyMail.com states.

See the nomination list:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Artiste of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year:

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Her

Best New Artist:

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress t

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year:

August 2022: Saucy Santana – ‘Booty’

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – ‘Until I Found You’

October 2022: JVKE – ‘golden hour’

November 2022: Flo Milli – ‘Conceited’

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – ‘Colorado’

January 2023: Sam Ryder – ‘All The Way Over’

February 2023: Armani White – ‘GOATED’

March 2023: FLETCHER – ‘Becky’s So Hot’

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’

May 2023: Ice Spice – ‘Princess Diana’

June 2023: FLO – ‘Losing You’

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – ‘That Part’

Best Collaboration:

David Guetta + Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

Rema + Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

Best Pop:

Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘vampire’

P!NK – ‘TRUSTFALL’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Best Hip-Hop:

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake + Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’

GloRilla + Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz + DMX – ‘Kant Nobody’

Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero (Heroes and Villains)’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Best R+B:

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’

SZA – ‘Shirt’

Toosii – ‘Favorite Song’

Yung Bleu + Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Way’

Best Alternative:

blink-182 – ‘EDGING’

boygenius – ‘the film’

Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like A Grudge’

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’

Thirty Seconds To Mars – ‘Stuck’

Best Rock:

Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’

Linkin Park – ‘Lost (Original Version)’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’

Måneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’

Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’

Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’

Best Latin:

Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’

Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – ‘Ella Baila Sola’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’

Shakira – ‘Acróstico’

