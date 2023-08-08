AY Makun’s relative speaks on fire accident at comedian’s house

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun fondly known as AY has suffered a loss as one of his houses in Lagos has been razed. Over the…

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun fondly known as AY has suffered a loss as one of his houses in Lagos has been razed. Over the weekend, a viral video on the Nigerian digital space showed the burning mansion of the iconic comedian.

However, calls made to the humour merchant by Daily Trust proved abortive as he did not pick up the calls. It was later gathered that the comedian was away to be with his family in the US. Recently, the comedian’s sister-in-law, Grace Makun, took to her verified Instagram account to share images of the inferno.

Niger Junta names AfDB Manager prime minister

Banditry: How Kaduna villager who lost 3 kids killed gang leader

In the video showing the damage, wife of the Nigerian popular tailor and younger brother of the comedian, Yomi Casual wrote, “Y”all be wandering why I’m appraising @lanremakunevents @yomicasual we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family.

“Our heart is full of gratitude for @aycomedian @realmabelmakun we love you both. God got you both and May he fill your home with joy this season.”(sic)

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Makun (@fabjewels_official)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...