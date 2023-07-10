Delta convicts 13 for GBV

Thirteen persons have been convicted for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) offences in Delta State from March, 2023, to date. Mrs Faith Okpohworho, Director of Women Development…

Mrs Faith Okpohworho, Director of Women Development and Gender Affairs in the state’s ministry of Women Affairs, who disclosed this in Asaba during a one-day step down Training of Trainers (TOT) and service providers on the use of the National GBV Dashboard in the state, frowned at the absence of GBV data from the ministry to the National Dashboard.

However, she said the ministry had successfully uploaded into the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons’ (NAPTIP’s) database 91 cases of GBV, out of which 13 offenders had been convicted.

She further said that the ministry had successfully handled 130 cases and referred them to appropriate quarters for further consideration, while 79 cases were pending in courts.

She, therefore, called for proper collation and harmonisation of data on victims of GBV in the state, as well as uploading the same on the National Dashboard for accurate statistical representation.

Earlier, Ambassador Eeris Jewo Ibi, Coordinator of the Association Against Child Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria (AACSGBV), called on NGOs involved in GBV to synergise towards feeding uniformed data to the National Dashboard.

Eerie also advocated for all NGOs to seek positive change in the fight against GBV and align themselves with updated GBV data that would ensure development across all sectors.

