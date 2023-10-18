Mr Ibu Risks Amputation, seeks For Prayers

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu has said that he is in a medical condition that may require him to lose…

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor fondly known as Mr Ibu has said that he is in a medical condition that may require him to lose one of his legs.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the comic actor stated that he had been a hospital for a while. He said in a video while lying on a hospital bed, “Hello my name is John Ikechuckwu Okafor, Mr Ibu. I have been down for so many weeks. All I am hoping for is your prayers and assistance. I have been in the hospital since and as I speak to you I have I am still lying down in a hospital.

“The medical director of this hospital said the best solution is that in case his new idea does not work the other option is to cut off my leg. Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Where do I go from here? Please, say a prayer for me; talk to God almighty for me I don’t want my leg to be cut off. Please, thank you so much and God bless.”

