Motorcyclist killed, 2 injured in Kwara trailer accident

A commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider, was killed in a crash involving a trailer in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The incident, it…

A commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider, was killed in a crash involving a trailer in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred along the Maraba-Zango Highway in the Ilorin metropolis around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness, who didn’t want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that, ‘’The deceased spent over three hours trapped under the trailer before he was removed while the two other victims, a woman, and a teenage girl, were rushed to the hospital.”

Speaking with City & Crime, the Kwara State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, attributed the cause to carelessness on the part of the motorcyclist.

He said the accident occurred when the driver of the trailer tried to avoid hitting the ‘okada’ rider, who entered his lane at high speed.

An earlier account claimed that the three passengers on the motorcycle were crushed to death in the incident.

But Ogidan said, “Only the Okada rider died in the accident, while two others were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...