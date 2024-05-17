✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Motorcyclist disappears with 3 kids in Abia

Three children from the same parents have been abducted by an unidentified motorcyclist in Amaba Ime Oboro, Ikwuano LGA of Abia State, leaving their parents…

    By Linus Effiong, Umuahia

Three children from the same parents have been abducted by an unidentified motorcyclist in Amaba Ime Oboro, Ikwuano LGA of Abia State, leaving their parents in shock and anguish.

According to Mrs. Glory Osinachi, the mother of the missing children, Gideon Osinachi, 8, Divine Osinach, 6, and Israel Osinachi,4, were taken by the unidentified motorcyclist to an unknown destination. 

Mrs. Osinachi recounted that her children had visited their grandmother’s home in the same Amaba Ime community yesterday after returning from school. However, they never returned home, leading to the distressing realisation that they had been taken away by the motorcyclist.

Mrs. Osinachi pleaded for assistance from all security agencies and the general public to help the family locate and recover the missing children.

Catholic priest kidnapped in Anambra as police intensify search

Truck crushes 10 people at police checkpoint in Abia

Gideon is a primary two pupil, while Divine and Israel are in Nursery 3 and 1 respectively.

In tears, Mrs. Osinachi, along with her husband, Mr. Osinachi Eluwa, expressed their devastation over the disappearance of their children.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Abia State Police Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, stated that the matter had been reported to the divisional police headquarters covering the area of the incident.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the mother of the missing children is yet to provide the police with pictures of her missing kids,” ASP Chinaka said.

 

