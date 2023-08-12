Mosque collapse: Northern Governors’ Forum commiserates with Zazzau Emirate

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has extended its condolences and sympathies to the families affected by the tragic collapse of parts of the Zaria…

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has extended its condolences and sympathies to the families affected by the tragic collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, which claimed six lives and left seven others injured.

In a statement, Chairman of the forum and Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the incident as a heart-wrenching tragedy which sent shockwaves, not only in the ancient city but across the nation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy. During this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, offering our support and solace as they navigate through their grief and pain,” he said.

Governor Yahaya emphasised the need for relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident and put measures to prevent the recurrence.

He said, “It is imperative that we learn from this tragedy and implement effective preventive measures to safeguard lives and uphold the sanctity of places of worship.

“Safety and security within places of worship are of paramount importance, and we must work collectively to ensure the well-being of our citizens as they engage in acts of worship.”

The chairman of the NSGF commiserated with the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, Kaduna State Government and the entire Muslim community.

“We share in your grief and that of the entire Emirate, and extend our arms in support. Our faith and unity shall provide the strength to overcome this tragedy and emerge stronger from the sorrowful event,” he added.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to reward the deceased with Aljannat Firdaus and grant solace to the bereaved families, and quick recovery to the injured.

