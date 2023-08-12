IYD 2023: Tinubu vows to honour commitment to generate 1m jobs in digital economy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs in the digital economy for their upliftment and…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs in the digital economy for their upliftment and national economic development more broadly.

The president made the pledge again Saturday in his message on the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD), while renewing the commitment of his administration to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths.

President Tinubu, who acknowledged the growing interest and impact of many young Nigerians in technology-related fields the world over, expressed belief in the principle, “to whom much is given, much is expected,” and remains undeterred in his focus on delivery.

While listing job creation, education and skills development, digital innovation, financial technology, and youth participation in governance, the president Tinubu stressed that youth empowerment remained a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors in order to create an environment where Nigerian youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

CAN denounces military intervention in Niger, lauds Tinubu, ECOWAS diplomacy

Protest hits Kano over planned military intervention in Niger

As agents of change, President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokeman, Ajuri Ngelale, urged the youth to champion national progress, unity and collective prosperity for all citizens of our beloved country.

In tandem with the theme of this year’s event: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the president implored young Nigerians to spearhead efforts aimed at achieving the highest quality of sustainable development, which will shape the future of our planet in conformity with his agenda of expanding green job opportunities and advocating for renewable energy solutions as an integral part of Nigeria’s current and future energy mix.

On this International Youth Day celebration, President Tinubu assured the younger generation that his administration will consistently engage with and listen to them with a view to implementing their important and forward-looking feedback.

The president, while highlighting his commitment to active listening and engagement, said the enactment of The Student Loan Act and the provision of buses to the Student Bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education nationwide stood out as tangible examples of his administration’s responsiveness.

President Tinubu extended his best wishes to all Nigerian youth on this joyous International Youth Day Celebration.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...