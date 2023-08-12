Nigerian stars shine as Sanwo-Olu Storms Emirates Stadium For Arsenal

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was at the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal’s first game of the season. The Gunners kicked off their 2023/24…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was at the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal’s first game of the season.

The Gunners kicked off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka found the net in the first-half before Taiwo Awoniyi scored a late consolation goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah fired the Gunners 1-0 up in the 26th minute following a fine piece of skill by Gabriel Martinelli.

It was 2-0 moments later thanks to a stunning long-range strike from Bukayo Saka.

Saka collected a short pass from William Saliba before cutting inside onto his left foot and curling an unstoppable shot beyond Matt Turner from 23 yards.

In a viral video, Sanwo-Olu could be seen at the stand watching the game.

Daily Trust had reported how the governor hosted Saka at the State House, Marina, in June.

Sanwo-Olu also received an autographed jersey from the player, Sanwo-Olu received Saka, whom he described the Arsenal winger as “my favourite Arsenal player.”

