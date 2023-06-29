Ex-Oyo rep distributes rams, rice

A former member who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly, Shina Abiola Peller, has distributed rams worth millions of naira to his…

A former member who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly, Shina Abiola Peller, has distributed rams worth millions of naira to his constituents and others to celebrate this year’s Eid el-Adha.

The former lawmaker stated that he distributed the rams to make the 2023 Eid el-Kabir worthwhile and enjoyable for his people, particularly Muslims who could not afford to buy them.

Peller noted that distributing rams, rice and other items to people during Sallah celebrations had always been his act even before he joined politics.

He emphasised that whether he was holding public office or not, he won’t stop reaching out to people, particularly the needy, during festive periods like Eid, Easter, Christmas and New Year.

He wished all Muslims a blissful Sallah celebration while urging them to make peace their watchword, noting that Islam symbolised peace.

He said, “This is wishing my Muslim brothers and sisters a fun-filled 2023 Eid al-Adha celebration filled with love, happiness, joy, affluence and sound health.

“Today is so pious to us all as Muslims and we must make it count by seeking God’s mercy and forgiveness for our shortcomings and praying fervently for peace to reign in our country.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...