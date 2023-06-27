PHOTOS: Bauchi Gov leads prayer at Hajj

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State led a section of pilgrims in prayer during the ongoing Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Recalling how he felt in…

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State led a section of pilgrims in prayer during the ongoing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Recalling how he felt in a social media post, the governor wrote, “On this momentous occasion of Arafat, we implore Allah’s forgiveness for our wrong doings. As leaders, we humbly submit ourselves to Your guidance. We cannot do without Your guidance, so we pray that You will not leave us alone. Ya Allah, make us fear You and prevent us from fulfilling our selfish desires.”

See the pictures below:

