For the attention of Bauchi State governor

Dear governor, I wish to bring to your notice the alarming insecurity that has begun hitting some local government areas of the state and striking…

Dear governor, I wish to bring to your notice the alarming insecurity that has begun hitting some local government areas of the state and striking fear into the masses which demands urgent attention of your administration before it takes a turn for the worse.

Your Excellency, permit me to intimate you that on Saturday evening of June 17, by 5:00pm, some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in army uniform and carrying sophisticated weapons raided the main market of Jama’are town where they abducted so many people including a prominent businessman and shot some to death.

Besides sir, on Monday, June 12, a similar incident occurred in Ningi LGA of the state when unknown gunmen also stormed Balma and Bakuntube villages and killed one person and abducted three people including two traditional rulers.

On Friday night, July 29, 2022, unknown gunmen invaded some villages of Alkaleri LGA of the state and killed one person while several others were injured and three others were abducted.

Reports have been confirmed that farmers have begun fleeing their farmlands across those regions; wit the fear of invasions or abductions by those criminals.

Sir, this growing insecurity situation has taken a heavy toll on the masses in so many different ways and striking terror into them with subsequent disruption of their daily activities. The grave threat of this insecurity which is growing in some regions of the state, if not dealt with, will definitely cripple the socio-economic development of the state, especially agriculture. I am certain that there are so many lessons that our dear state will learn from the initial stage of the menace of kidnapping and banditry in states in the North West before it goes worse.

On Saturday, 8 January, 2022, a report has been confirmed that there was a suspicious landing and take-off of mysterious helicopter in the Lame-Burra Game Reserve which bordered with Toro, Ningi and Ganjuwa LGAs of the state, covering 205,900 hectares of land and sharing boundaries with Yobe, Kaduna, Plateau, Jigawa and Kano states.

For a long time, people including security agencies have been suspecting the Lame-Burra Game Reserve as a hideout of criminals. The security agencies must be directed to relocate to the forest to watch and flush out the criminals.

I strongly call on the Bauchi State governor to do everything possible to ensure that all suspected kidnappers who are trying to put the state in jeopardy are eliminated. The governor should also do his utmost to urgently grapple with youths’ idleness across the state as it may be a factor in the rising kidnap cases.

Mustapha Baba Azare, Bauchi State

[email protected]

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...