Mobile app launched to combat fake news

The mobile app, “Run Am,” was developed and launched by RiseNetworks, a data science and artificial intelligence company, in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, the Centre for Geo-Information, Technology and Development and the Centre for Democracy and Development at the weekend in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Victor Aluko, expressed worry over the spate of fake news in the country, stressing that it threatened the electoral process.

The founder and chief executive officer of RiseNetworks, Tayasi Akerele Ogunsiji, explained that if downloaded, the mobile app would help in verifying fake news and pictures and reduce the incidences of electoral violence before, during and after the elections.