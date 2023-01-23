Political parties submit 1.5m agents for 176,846 polling units

The 18 registered political parties have submitted a total of 1,575,689 polling agents (PAs) to represent them at the 176,846 polling units across the country.…

A senior official of the commission, who pleaded not to be named, told the Daily Trust in Abuja that all 18 political parties had uploaded their lists of PU agents before the expiration of the deadline.

The official said, “18 parties uploaded a total of 1,575,689 polling agents, for PUs only.”

The commission had said that it would have the full complement of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the 2023 elections; both in the 176,846 polling units and in the 8,809 registration areas.