Crime

Mob destroys suspect’s family house for killing water hawker

A mob, on Tuesday morning, reportedly pulled down the family house of a suspect, who allegedly killed a sachet water vendor in the Unguwar Gwari area…

A mob, on Tuesday morning, reportedly pulled down the family house of a suspect, who allegedly killed a sachet water vendor in the Unguwar Gwari area of Suleja town in Niger State.

City & Crime learnt that a resident simply identified as Junaidu was allegedly stabbed by one Ibrahim Tanko, (still at large) which resulted to his death, and in retaliation, some irate youths pulled down the family house of the suspect.

A resident, Abubakar Bello, said the suspect and another person, now in police custody, bought sachet water from a man hawking water and refused to pay him.

He said the man faulted their action and the two suspects allegedly stabbed him to death.

City & Crime further learnt that the deceased, who left behind two wives and children, was laid to rest on Tuesday amid tension in the neighbourhood.

The Suleja Police Area Commander, ACP Muhammad Sani Musa, confirmed the incident, adding that a hunt for the prime suspect was ongoing.

He said the mother of the prime suspect along with other family members living in the demolished house were accommodated at the police division due to the tension that day before they moved to a safer location the next day.

 

