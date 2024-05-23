✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Crime

NDLEA arrests 31, recovers 270kg of drugs from women in Kwara

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kwara State have arrested 31 suspects and recovered 270kg of various types of drugs within…

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) inspecting hard drug

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kwara State have arrested 31 suspects and recovered 270kg of various types of drugs within three days.

The state’s Commander of the agency, Mohammed Ibrahim, revealed this while addressing operatives of the command to commence the second phase of “Operation Gbalumo/Operation Tap Root”.

He said the special operation, in collaboration with the state government, was to ensure drug demand and supply was reduced to the minimum.

Ibrahim noted that the command would sustain its follow-up operation to prevent the drug traffickers from regrouping in other parts of the state.

While thanking the state government for the support, he appealed for provision of vehicles to ease the movement of operatives to other parts of the state.

In his remarks, Special Assistant (SA) to Kwara State Governor on Drug Abuse and Prevention, Aileru Olamilekan, said the state government had demonstrated unwavering commitment to reducing drug supply and promoting a safe environment.

He called on other stakeholders to join hands with the command in the fight against drug abuse in the state.

 

