Missing baby: Police vow to arrest apprentice, advocate profiling of employees in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has vowed to arrest a pregnant apprentice who allegedly stole a two-month-old baby, Idris Usman, during a school graduation ceremony…

The Kwara State Police Command has vowed to arrest a pregnant apprentice who allegedly stole a two-month-old baby, Idris Usman, during a school graduation ceremony in Kwara State.

The incident occurred around 3pm on Saturday during the event held on the school premises at the Deeper Life area, Sawmill, Ilọrin.

The mother of the missing child, Sekinah, popularly known as Iya Mujidat, described the suspect as a “tall fair complexioned woman dressed in a purple ankara with a black headscarf.

“She is a Christian and came to me about two weeks ago that she wanted to learn how to make snacks. I accepted her but I don’t know any of her family members or where she stays and don’t even have her number.

“We went to the graduation together and she offered to help me carry the baby when I accompanied the elder brother who was graduating to collect his certificate. That was the last we saw of her and my baby.

Spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said, “The case of child theft is being discreetly investigated and the culprit is being identified regardless of her being anonymous yet.”

He further said that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, advised employers in the state to always carry out background checks on potential staff.

He added that, “Profiling intended workers should include taking photographs, addresses of next of kin and tracing the addresses, in addition to taking biometrics of such workers.

“This will prevent many negative acts from such an intended worker.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...