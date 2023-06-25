Minna, Bauchi gears up for 2023 polo tournaments

As the second phase of the national polo season that resumed with the recently concluded Charity Shield tournament in Kaduna, gathers momentum, preparations are underway…

As the second phase of the national polo season that resumed with the recently concluded Charity Shield tournament in Kaduna, gathers momentum, preparations are underway for two box office international polo extravaganzas in Niger State and Bauchi State respectively.

Polo Royals can authoritatively disclose that fresh from the ongoing Keffi Polo fiesta, the Calvary is expected to head to the capital city of the Power State for the 2023 Minna polo festival that has over the decades been the biggest sporting cum tourism attraction to the state.

Minna polo chieftain confirmed exclusively to Polo Royals that preparations are already underway to ensure that the 2023edition of the polo fiesta, revered for its exciting atmosphere and relaxed setting, is scheduled to gallop off with fanfare at its traditional venue, the IBB Sports Complex next month.

“There is a huge enthusiasm across the state and the country about the 2023edition that would welcome our new governor and we are looking forward to a grand event remains an epoch that will linger for long in the memories of all participants, invited guests and enthusiasts of the king of games,” he added.

Traditional on offer in Minna are the event’s biggest prize, The IBB Cup, the Governor’s Cup, Emir of Minna Cup and Talban Minna Trophy, just as the organizers have lined-up a handful of individual awards and subsidiary cups to be carted home by the winning teams and players who distinguished themselves during the fiesta.

Minna is home to the highly revered IBB Cup that traditionally remained the event’s biggest prize. Other major prizes on offer during the festival are the Governor’s Cup, Emir of Minna Cup and Talban Minna Trophy.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...