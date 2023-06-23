Minjibir agog as community honours NLC deputy national president

Minjibir town in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State was filled to capacity as indigenes of the community from far and near converged to…

Minjibir town in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State was filled to capacity as indigenes of the community from far and near converged to honour Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, who was elected as the deputy national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The community organised a sort of party in honour of the new national officer of the union to reciprocate his gesture to the community in terms of humanitarian services.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the event, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Minjibir, said the gesture was done to persuade him to do more for the community and encourage other people to do similar things.

“We are honouring Comrade Minjibir today for his enormous contributions to the development of the community, Minjibir Local Government, Kano State and the country as whole. Comrade Minjibir has rendered numerous humanitarian services to his community.

“In the area of education, he has built several mosques, assisted many islamiyya schools across the locality. He has offered scholarships to many students from less privileged families. He also enrolled many youths into various secondary schools and tertiary institutions to further their studies.

“Above all, Comrade Minjibir has secured employment for over 100 people at local, state and federal level, as well as the private sector. So, we are honouring him today to motivate him to double his efforts towards service to humanity and to encourage other people of his caliber in our community.

“We need more of Comrade Minjibir in this community. If we have 10 people that can serve the community like Minjibir, I am sure the community will be different from its peers in terms of development,” Alhaji Ibrahim said.

The district head of Minjibir, Bunin Bichi, Alhaji Isma’il Abdullahi Sarkin Fulani, said Comrade Minjibir deserved more than a party from the community considering what he has done in the last 30 years.

“The man has helped the community in different capacities and times. For me, he deserves more than a party. I am happy that the community, in its little way, has appreciated what the man has been doing. I hope the man would value the gesture done to him by the community because it is not to repay him but to appreciate his efforts at developing the community.

“I am sure many people will agree with me on this because the comrade has done a lot for the people of Minjbir and environs. I am, therefore, appealing to all the indigenes of this community, especially those that have the capacity, to borrow a leaf from Comrade Minjibir and help their people.

Educational background

Kabiru Ado Minjibir, who is also the Magayakin Minjibir, was born on November 15, 1970 in Minjibir town, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State. He attended Amsharo Primary School, ​​​​​​Minjibir from 1977 to 1983, then moved to Minjibir Teachers’ College (JSS)​​​​​​ from 1983 to 1986.

The Magayakin Minjibir proceeded to Science Secondary School Dawakin Tofa​​​​​​ (SSS) from 1986-1989, moved to School of Health Technology Kano​​​​​, studied between 1990 and 1992 and finally to Bayero University, Kano​​​​​​​ and graduated in 1998.

Comrade Minjibir also secured admission into the Kano State Polytechnic, School of Management Studies​​ (2003-2005), Bayero University Kano​​​​​​​ 2008 and the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos​​ in 2009.

Academic qualifications

The newly elected deputy national president of the NLC obtained a primary school certificate ​​​​​​​in 1983; Junior Secondary School certificate in ​​​​​1986; Senior Secondary School certificate,​​​​​ 1989; Pharmacy Technician Diploma certificate; ​​​​1992; Advance Diploma in Public Admin, ​​​​1998 and Higher National Diploma (HND) Public Administration ​​​​​ in 2005.

He also obtained a postgraduate diploma in Public Policy and Admin in 2007; master’s in Public Policy and Administration in 2008 and ASCON Management Certificate​​​​​​ in 2009.

Comrade Minjibir also obtained a B.Sc in Public Health in 2021 from the Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN), Maradi; an executive masters in Business Administration (EMBA) in 2019 from the International University of Management (IUM), Namibia, an Affiliate of the Executive College, South Africa.

Trade union experiences

He was the branch treasurer of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Minjibir Local Government Area, from ​​​​​1994 to 1996, secretary of the union ​​​​​ from 1996 to 1997 and chairman (two tenures)​​ from 1997 to 2000.

After his two tenures, Comrade Minjibir became the state trustee of the MHWUN from 2001 to 2005, state treasurer between 2005 and 2005, and state chairman of the union from ​​2009 to 2019.

He was later elected state vice chairman of the NLC from 2011 to 2015; state secretary of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)​​​​ from 2012 to 2015; state auditor of the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JPSNC)​​ between 2012 and 2016; state chairman of the NLC from 2015 and then deputy national president, MHWUN​​​​​​ in 2019.

Recognitions/awards

He was turbaned the Magayakin Minjibir by the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Dr Ado Bayero, through the district head of Minjibir, the late Alhaji Sani Bayero. He was turbaned on March 19, 2011.

He also bagged an outstanding MHWUN national award as the Best State Council by the national headquarters in Abuja in 2011,2012,2013,2014 and 2015.

He was conferred with a certificate of honour by various local government branches, including Tofa, Kiru, Gwale, Ungogo and so many branches of MHWUN in Kano State.

Magayaki was conferred with the African Professional Managers Award, 2012 and investiture with an honourary Doctor of Philosophy in Science by the Western Pacific University, Colorado, USA at Bolton White Hotels, Abuja on December 15, 2012.

This was in addition to various labour leadership trainings he attended in and outside the country, sponsored by MHWUN headquarters in United States of America, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Namibia, among other countries.

