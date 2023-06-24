Boko Haram kills 8 loggers in Borno

At least eight people mostly youths have been killed in a fresh Boko Haram attack in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, official says.…

At least eight people mostly youths have been killed in a fresh Boko Haram attack in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, official says.

Daily Trust Saturday had earlier reported how insurgents attacked and slaughtered 15 persons including farmers at Molai outskirts on Maiduguri last week.

It was gathered that insurgents attacked Bulamari village in Mafa council area on Thursday killing 8 persons and while others were wounded.

According to a Civilian Joint Task Force source, young boys under the age of 20 were killed while logging firewood around Bulamari bush.

“They killed 8 of them and allowed only one person, Babakura by name, a 15 year-old-boy to come and break the story in the town.

“They tightened their hands behind their backs and shot them in the heads; we went there together with the Civilians Joint Task Force to bring the corpses for burial”, he said.

Governor Babagana Zulum has paid a sympathy visit to the affected village in his local government area where he offered some assistance to the families of the victims in Mafa yesterday lamenting pockets of attacks in the recent days.

Zulum urged people to be security conscious and should not go far away where there is danger.

The governor reassured that very soon, the state government would establish effective agro-rangers consisting of police, army and civil defense so that they effectively deal with the remnants of insurgents in Borno State.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...