Residents recount ordeals as flood submerges 116 houses in FCT estate

An early morning downpour Friday displaced many residents of Trade More Estate, Lugbe in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as the ravaging water flooded the entire estate, submerging houses and cars.

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that the torrential rain, which started around 9am, had left many of the residents with no option but to swim amidst the flood to safety.

A similar flood had a devastating effect on the area in 2021.

The director-general of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Abbas G.Idriss, while speaking on the flood, said 116 houses were submerged following the natural disaster.

He, however, said no life was lost.

In a statement in Abuja, Dr Idriss sympathised with victims of the flooding.

He said the flood was caused by infractions on the water channel, and appealed to residents whose houses are built on the water channel to relocate.

According to FEMA boss, Trademore is on the water channels, and therefore, vulnerable to floods.

He said the flood had receded, and therefore, appreciated all the stakeholders, especially the residents, for their efforts and cooperation to ensure that no life was lost.

He dismissed as untrue, social media reports alleging that a resident of the estate was missing during the flood.

He noted that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency NIHSA had predicted heavy floods in the FCT and appealed to residents of the estate whose houses sit on the water channel to relocate.

Meanwhile, residents of the estate have recounted their ordeals and losses following the disaster.

A resident, Pius Bimbo, said he almost lost his pregnant wife to the flood, describing the experience as terrible.

“My wife is very heavy; and even this morning, was complaining of stomach pain. I said if it’s a labour, maybe later in the day, we would go to the hospital; then all of a sudden, this flood happened. We had to drag her to a safer place, and before you could say, Jack Robinson, the water was at our neck level. It’s was terrible experience for her. As I am speaking to you now, I don’t know her situation because she is somewhere because we don’t have anywhere to stay,” he said.

Another resident, Ashedu Gloria, said she lost properties worth millions of naira to the flood.

She said measures against flood should have been considered when developing the area.

“It happens every year and there is no solution; it is a pity. When they were developing the area they should have put this thing into consideration. The drainage system is very important. This place is a very sloppy area and they didn’t consider that.

“Demolition of the area is not a solution because it would come again as there won’t be more houses to stop the water again. They should look for a permanent solution to this problem,’’ she said.

