Ministerial slots: CSOs urge Tinubu to prioritise competence, not party patronage

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of Centre for Leadership Legacy Int’l has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise competence and character in the appointment of his ministers and not party patronage.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the Executive Director of the Centre, Dr Yakubu Yiri Idris, reminded the president that the buck stops on his table, and that if he failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians on account of appointment of people of questionable character, he has posterity to contend with.

He also said the president should not appoint people with failed past leadership engagements into his administration, but people of proven pedigree and track records.

Idris said, “It’s time to go for competence and character and pedigree. Nigeria is already at the precipice and we cannot afford to toy with its destiny any further.

“Our appeal to the president is against the backdrop of the purported plans to pressure him into appointing people who were found to have abused their offices in the past.”

