Diri leads Bayelsa N/Assembly members, PDP leaders to honour Dickson

The Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri yesterday led a high-powered delegation of federal lawmakers from the state, party leaders and others to felicitate with a…

The Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri yesterday led a high-powered delegation of federal lawmakers from the state, party leaders and others to felicitate with a former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson after his swearing in as a second-term Senator.

Diri who described Dickson as their political leader and father said it was important to ensure that emphasis is placed on experience in the choice of candidates for the National Assembly.

The governor said Bayelsa is lucky to have Senator Dickson who he described as a grade ‘A’ Senator in the National Assembly.

“We give thanks to God, we have three Senators, we have one Senator (Senator Dickson) who is among the grade ‘A’ ranking senators.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...