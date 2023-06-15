✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Delta gov warns council executives against multiple taxations

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has warned local government chairmen in the state against multiple taxations in order to...

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State
    By Idris Umar Momoh

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has warned local government chairmen in the state against multiple taxations in order to reduce the burden of fuel subsidy removal on the people.

 The governor gave the warning on Wednesday when the state chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

 

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: