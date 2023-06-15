Delta gov warns council executives against multiple taxations

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has warned local government chairmen in the state against multiple taxations in order to reduce the burden of fuel subsidy removal on the people.
The governor gave the warning on Wednesday when the state chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.
