Ministerial screening: Yari speaks on Senate’s ‘Bow and go’ tradition

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, on Tuesday, described the ‘bow and go’ methodology being adopted during the screening of the ministerial nominees as a tradition of the upper chamber of the National Assembly bestowed on eminent citizens who have served the country.

He spoke to State House reporters after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reacting to criticisms dogging the “take a bow go” screening methodology employed by the lawmakers, Senator Yari said: “Yes, take a bow and go is a tradition. Anybody you would have seen, ‘take a bow and go’, is for the prominent citizens that serve the country for a long… or his or her track record is known to every Nigerian.

The National Assembly has a tradition, if you served as a senator or an Honourable member, it’s an honour to read your CV and maybe explain yourself which they all have the record to ask you to take a bow and go.

“But where we need to do a thorough job for Nigerians, we used to do it, and you can see. So, we are doing our best to ensure that we thoroughly interrogate the nominees and decide their fate of Nigerians.”

He commended the credibility and quality of the ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for screening.

The lawmaker who is the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State stated that the responses of the nominees have so far been “satisfactory”, adding that the parliament will not hesitate to ensure that the square pegs are put in square holes in terms of eventual appointments.

Yari said: “So far, those that we went through, they have answered questions satisfactorily. We are doing our best through what has been presented to us as we ask you questions according to your discipline, and what we are expecting from you. For instance, if you know of water resources, issues of finances, education, and health, we center our questions on what your profession is.

“It’s not about having credentials, not only having experience but sometimes it’s about the office you are holding. So, you have to do your own best.”

