Deputy Senate President’s aides seek journalists’ support on service delivery

Aides to the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, have sought the support of journalists covering the Senate in the discharge of their duties in the coverage of activities at the office of the deputy presiding officer of the Senate.

The aides sought the support during a familiarisation with journalists covering the Senate at the Press Centre, Abuja.

The Chief of Staff to the Deputy President of the Senate, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the aides, said: “We have come to familiarise with you as strategic partners in the discharge of our duties to our principal, the Deputy President of the Senate and in particular, on coverage and reportage of activities at office of the DSP.

“Our principal is a friend of the media and will cherish a good working relationship with you.

“His Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, is one of you, having covered the Senate as a journalist from 2015 to 2019.

“Our offices are open at all times to you all for whatever useful information needed and access to the DSP for official matters in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

