✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Minimum wage: No worker can survive on less than N100,000 –Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has called on the Federal Government to address the issue of minimum wage, noting that no Nigerian worker…

Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has called on the Federal Government to address the issue of minimum wage, noting that no Nigerian worker can survive on less than N100,000 given the current economic situation in the country. 

Sani stated this while discussing the ongoing minimum wage controversy between organized Labour and the federal government in an interview with ARISE TV.

The former lawmaker maintained that the government had the resources to pay a reasonable minimum wage, adding that a living wage for the labourers was not a bad idea.

He said, “I don’t know how a Nigerian can survive with less than N100,000. If you break down what the government is offering N45,000-48,000, you will see how unrealistic it is by the time you factor in many things. The position taken by labour should be considered by the government.

Death toll Kano from mosque attack rises to 14

Judiciary Is Biggest Threat To Nigeria’s Democracy – Peter Obi

“It is one thing agreeing to increase the minimum wage and then the capacity to pay. Let us not forget that in the last few years, the government has been finding it difficult to even pay the ones that they already have on paper, so how this could be reflected should be considered.

“But from what we have learnt since the withdrawal of subsidy, the government has more money and there’s no better way to effectively and productively spend it than to increase the minimum wage of Nigerian workers to a reasonable point where he can adequately take care of his family.

“Economic reforms are taking place in this country, there are consequences for the reforms. They are supposed to be sacrifices but it should be across the board.

“Workers are seeing that money is coming in trillions, they want their own share. When a nation subsidises, it makes more value for wages but when they are removed, you have to pay for it.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories